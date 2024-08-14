PS Plus Game Catalog additions for August include The Witcher 3 and Cult of the Lamb

Sony has revealed the next slate of additions to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium subscribers. There's a clear headliner this month in the shape of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt . CD Projekt Red's immensely popular action RPG is often on sale for just a few bucks, but PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers won't have to pay anything extra to check it out if they haven't already played it. Both PS4 and PS5 versions will be available.

Cult of the Lamb, one of the standout indie games of the last couple of years, is coming to the Game Catalog as well. It's adorable and brutal, and now you can play with a friend in local co-op mode . Other additions for both Extra and Premium subscribers in August include Wild Hearts (EA's take on the Monster Hunter series), Watch Dogs 2 , Ride 5, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet and Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization.

Sony is bringing some very fun classics to the mix for Premium members in the form of the TimeSplitters series from the PS2 era. TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect will all join the lineup. It's still a bummer that Free Radical Design, a studio that was working on a reboot of the series, has been shut down but at least the original trilogy still exists.

Elsewhere, PS3 title Sword Art Online: Lost Song will be available through the Game Catalog but only via cloud streaming. There will also be a PS VR and PS VR2 game for Premium members in the shape of Vacation Simulator.

Note that these additions may differ depending on your region. So it's worth double checking the Game Catalog lineup when Sony introduces the latest additions on August 20, just in case there are any surprises.