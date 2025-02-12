Saros is the next game from Housemarque, coming to PS5 in 2026

Other than a Days Gone remaster, Sony's first State of Play stream of the year was fairly light on first-party games. At least that was the case until the very end of the showcase.

The company announced the long-awaited next game from Returnal developer Housemarque. The third-person action title is called Saros, and it stars the always-delightful Rahul Kohli. The actor plays Arjun Devraj, "a powerful Soltari Enforcer searching for answers on a lost off-world colony," per the trailer's YouTube description.

The clip shows Arjun waking up on a beach with a gun by his side. "Every time the sun dies, madness reigns," he says as an ominous eclipse occurs. Moments later, a giant being with eight arms and a broken, pointy headpiece emerges from the depths. The creature summons balls of fire in its hands as Arjun readies himself to battle it.

Housemarque/PlayStation Studios

Housemarque says Saros is a new game, but it's one that builds on the roguelite foundations of Returnal and its repeatable runs — just in case Arjun saying "After every death, I always come back stronger" in the trailer wasn't clear enough. In this game, your resources and progression persist after each run. You'll have an "evolving set of weapons and suit upgrades" to help upgrade your loadout, though as in Returnal, the world will change after every death.

One other major difference between Saros and Housemarque's last game is that Arjun isn't alone on this planet. Details about other characters in the ensemble cast, the story and gameplay will be revealed later.

Sony liked Returnal enough to buy Housemarque and add the developer to its stable of PlayStation Studios, so it'll likely have high hopes for this one. Saros is slated to arrive on PS5 in 2026.