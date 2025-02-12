Watch Sony's State of Play showcase here at 5PM ET

Roll up, gamers. It's time for your latest influx of PlayStation knowledge. Sony is hosting its first State of Play stream of 2025 today (February 12) at 5PM ET. The showcase will focus on PS5 games. You'll be able to watch it on the PlayStation website or the brand's YouTube and Twitch channels. Or, you know, by hitting the big play button on the YouTube video embedded above.

The State of Play will run for about 40 minutes, so there should be lots of juicy details here. Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are both slated for 2025 debuts, so we could get release dates for those. For what it's worth, Death Stranding 2 director Hideo Kojima recently teased that he was working on a new trailer and he's appearing at an SXSW panel next month to talk about the game.

Other first-party projects such as Marvel's Wolverine, Marathon and Fairgame$ could get a look in during the State of Play. It seems far too early for us to get another peek at Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, though there's a chance that we'll finally find out the exact release date for season two of The Last of Us on HBO.

As for third-party games, it's a pretty safe bet that we'll see a trailer and release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater since, whoops, Sony itself leaked those last week. Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are making the leap over from Xbox this spring, so release date reveals for those during the State of Play would make sense.

Rumors also suggest that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, a remastered collection of the first three Gears of War games and even the Halo series, Xbox's crown jewel, will cross the great divide to PlayStation. Perhaps we'll learn about some of those during the stream too. In any case, you'll be able to find coverage of all the big State of Play news on a cool website called Engadget dot com.