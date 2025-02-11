Sony’s next State of Play event is set for February 12 at 5PM ET

It's happening again. Sony just scheduled a State of Play livestream event for February 12. The stream starts at 5PM ET and should run for around 40 minutes. You can watch it on the PlayStation website, Twitch or via the official YouTube page.

What will be revealed? We don't exactly know. We do, however, have some educated guesses. It's likely we'll get new trailers and information regarding hotly-anticipated titles like Marvel's Wolverine and Death Stranding 2. Hideo Kojima's upcoming sequel should come out this year, so it's high time for another beefy trailer.

Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei already has a 2025 release window, so we could get an actual date on that one. Maybe we'll even get a fresh look at gameplay. Bungie's PvP extraction shooter Marathon could get a trailer and a beta release date, which would be pretty cool. Naughty Dog also recently announced a brand-new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. I wouldn't mind some more info on that one.

Finally, there's the Xbox of it all. We know that the former Xbox exclusive Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 this spring, so we could get a concrete release date. The same goes for the blisteringly fun Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Could we even get an announcement that the Halo franchise is finally coming to PlayStation? Maybe, as there have been rumors.

What we won't see are the various live-service games that Sony has recently canned. Last month, Sony canceled two unannounced live-service titles that were in development at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games. The Bluepoint game was reportedly a live-service God of War game, though Bend Studio's title remains unknown.