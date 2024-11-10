Sony is discontinuing its free PS5 PlayStation Camera adapter for PS VR

You need such an accessory to use the original PlayStation VR headset on the current console.

Sony will soon stop offering the free adapter that allows gamers to connect the PlayStation Camera to their PS5. The camera (which was released for the PS4) is required to use the original PlayStation VR on the company's current console, as the headset has a light-based tracking method. The PS5's own HD camera accessory isn't compatible with PS VR.

"As of November 26, 2024, or until supplies last, the PlayStation Camera adapter will no longer be available," Sony says on a support page . In the meantime, you may be able to request an adapter via a form . Alternatively, as Wario64 points out, you may have to call Sony support at 1-800-345-7669. You'll need the serial number from the PS VR's processing unit to claim an adapter.

If you miss out on grabbing the accessory from Sony, there are third-party options available. Still, this one's free and it's the official Sony adapter.