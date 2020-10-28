Sony is giving away PSVR camera adapters for the PS5

PlayStation VR fans will be able to continue their virtual adventures even after upgrading to the next generation of console, Sony announced on Wednesday. The company is offering PSVR owners a free camera adapter for use with their PS5 when it arrives on November 12th.

As the company previously stated, the entire PSVR accessory menagerie will be compatible with the PS5, however the camera will need that special adapter. In order to get it, you’ll need to have the serial number from the PSVR processor handy, as well as your personal and shipping information. Then, head to the adapter request page Sony has set up, confirm you’re not a bot and fill out the form. The adapter is expected to start shipping to North America and Europe in mid-November and should take two weeks to arrive, the company estimates.