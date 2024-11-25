In its heyday, I used the PlayStation Portable (PSP) obsessively, but I haven't been pulled in by other handheld devices — no, not even the Nintendo Switch. That could change in the future as Sony is reportedly developing a new portable console that would offer games directly on-device, Bloomberg reports.

Yes, the handheld device will allegedly have games right on the device, so you won't have to invest in a PlayStation 5 (or whatever number we're up to at that point). The news comes from unnamed sources with Sony declining to comment on the possible development.

Sony currently offers the $200 PlayStation Portal but, unlike my beloved PSP and the PS Vita, only works for streaming games from your PlayStation. We were not fans when Sony released it last November, giving it only a 68 in our review and found it to be "among the most fickle devices" out there. It's not the best quality picture, even when it and the PS5 have stable Wi-Fi connection.

However, we've come to appreciate it over the past year, with some of Engadget's editors really enjoying it. Also, last week Sony started testing cloud streaming on the Portal for PlayStation Plus Premium members. It's a much more reliable connection than in the past and offers over 120 PS5 titles.