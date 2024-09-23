Sony's next State of Play stream is set for September 24

There will be updates on more than 20 PS5 and PS VR2 games in the showcase.

With the Tokyo Game Show taking place this week, major publishers have lined up showcases for the coming days. Sony is getting the jump on its rivals as it will run its next State of Play on September 24 at 6PM ET.

The company plans to shine the spotlight on more than 20 PS5 and PS VR2 games during the stream, which is set to run for over 30 minutes. You'll be able to watch the showcase on YouTube and Twitch in English or Japanese.

It seems very likely that we'll get a release date for Horizon Lego Adventures, the final first-party game that Sony currently has on its slate for the rest of the year. We'll surely get another look at the Until Dawn and Silent Hill 2 remakes before they arrive in early October too. There's also chatter that there are remasters of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone on the way, so Sony might spill the beans on those. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and Marvel's Wolverine are among the other upcoming titles that could make an appearance.

Here's hoping for a major surprise or two. Hardware news seems unlikely given that the PS5 Pro is coming soon. However, it's a good opportunity for Sony to remind everyone about those dope PS1-style 30th anniversary editions of the PS5 consoles and controllers. (For what it's worth, Sony may reveal the prices of those at the State of Play.)

Meanwhile, let's not forget that September 26 is The Last of Us Day. If we don't hear anything about that franchise at the State of Play, Sony will certainly have something to say about it then. A release date for the PC version of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is possible, though we should at least get an update on season two of the HBO adaptation.