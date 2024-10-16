The first of Astro Bot’s free speedrunning levels arrives on Thursday

Astro Bot, one of Sony’s greatest triumphs, is getting new content for those who live life (or at least play PS5) in the fast lane. Developer Team Asobi said on Wednesday that the first of five free speedrunning levels teased at Sony’s September State of Play will arrive on Thursday, October 17.

The first speedrun level is Building Speed, where you’ll get an assist from your robot bulldog friend Barkster. Team Asobi promises you’ll “blast your way through a sky-high city.” Dodging cranes, smashing through crates and zipping through a flying car wash are part of the festivities. It sounds like more of the cute, 3D-platforming fun that Engadget’s Jessica Conditt described as the equivalent of “Super Mario Bros. for a new generation of video game fanatics.”

Team Asobi / Sony

After tomorrow’s first level, a new speedrunning stage will arrive on each of the following four Thursdays. That includes Let it Slide on October 24, Spring-loaded Run on October 31, Helium Heights on November 7 and Rising Heat on November 14.

The speedrun levels are all free. You should see them starting at 9AM ET on their launch dates.

Each level will add two new bots to rescue. Team Asobi has already teased nods to Eve from Stellar Blade and the Helldivers, but you can expect more fun surprises beyond those.

Team Asobi sounds like it has more content on tap. In its announcement blog post, the developers invited you to stay tuned because “there may be even more surprises coming soon” for Sony’s latest PlayStation-exclusive success story.