The PlayStation Network is down

The PlayStation Network is experiencing issues right now. Its network status page was updated at 7PM Eastern time with a warning that you may not be able to log in, access and edit your accounts, no matter what console you use. We're also unable to log into the network on our computer or our phone. "We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," the notice reads. "Thank you for your patience." It's not possible to create an account at the moment. The service has also warned that you may "have difficulty" firing up games and apps on your consoles and the web, so you may not be able to play some titles or access certain features that need an internet connection.

The network outage, unsurprisingly, affects the PlayStation Store. You'll have to do your shopping another time — you can't purchase and redeem vouchers, and you won't even be able to browse titles and search for specific ones. You can't start downloading new games and updates either, and if you were downloading anything before the issue began, it may not show any progress until the issue is fixed.