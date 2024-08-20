Prepare for world domination when Civilization VII arrives in February 2025

Firaxis Games announced the release date and shared gameplay for Sid Meier's Civilization VII at Gamescom 2024. The strategy game will launch on February 11, 2025. It's been a long wait for fans since Civilization VI arrived back in 2016, and today's announcements at Gamescom mark a few departures for the storied empire-building series.

For starters, the game will be released across platforms. It will be available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch at launch. Past entries in the series have arrived on console much later post-release, and sometimes with very clunky ports. Hopefully this approach means a better console experience for Civ VII.

There are also some big changes in gameplay that the team highlighted during a Gamescom livestream. In previous Civilization games, you'd pick one famed leader from history and stick with them for the scenario, guiding their single empire across the decades and centuries. With Civ VII, you'll pick a new civilization at the start of each age that will continue building on what you've already accomplished.

Your options at the start of a new age will vary based on historical context and what you've already done with your current civilization. A full game will have three time periods – the Antiquity Age, the Exploration Age and the Modern Age – or you can opt to play a single-age scenario. For even more variety, players will also be able to mix and match, picking from the whole roster of potential leaders and pairing them with historically inaccurate locations. This should yield a whole new array of intriguing and entertaining situations for players to create.