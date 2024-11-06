Roblox details two new safety policies for protecting children

Roblox is implementing new safety policies intended to better protect the platform's young users. We learned last month that changes were in the works for the game, and a post on the Roblox developer forum today detailed more about those rules. The big takeaway is that a greater section of Roblox content will not be available to players under age 13.

The first part of the new Roblox policy is that starting December 3, users younger than 13 will not be able to play, search or discover any unrated experiences on the platform. However, they can still view information on the experience detail page via a direct link. Roblox is thus requiring creators to confirm that the information on their experience detail pages — such as the thumbnail, title and description — meets the company's criteria for either all ages or for ages 9 and up.

The second part of the policy will restrict access to Roblox's Social Hangouts and Free-form User Creation experiences to users who are over 13. This rule will take effect on November 18.

Roblox has a rocky history when it comes to safety for youth and preteen users. Since 2018, at least two dozen people have been arrested by US policy on accusations of abducting or abusing child victims met through Roblox.

Update, November 6, 2024, 6:27PM ET: Article has been updated to fix an incorrect date.