Saber Interactive is making a ‘AAA RPG’ based on Avatar: The Last Airbender

Paramount just announced that it's going ahead with a new video game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender, which will be developed by Saber Interactive. For the uninitiated, Saber is behind titles like Snowrunner and Teardown. It also has plenty of experience making licensed content, as it published Evil Dead: The Game and World War Z: Aftermath, among others.

A new game in the Avatar-verse isn’t that notable on its own. After all, there have been plenty already. Paramount is already crowing about the title, though, calling it a “AAA RPG” and claiming it’ll be the “biggest video game in franchise history.” That’s not exactly a high bar, given the cartoon’s rocky history in gaming . There was that one good Bayonetta-like game that featured Avatar Korra , but everything else is pretty much trash.

This upcoming RPG won’t follow Aang or Korra. Players will control “an all-new, never-before-seen Avatar.” The game’s set “thousands of years” before the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. The story has been “developed in close collaboration with Avatar Studios”, though we don’t know if franchise creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are involved in any way.

This looks to be an action RPG and not a turn-based affair, as a press release suggests “dynamic combat” and a quest to “master all four elements.” However, there’s no release date and no suggestion as to how far along the game is. Paramount says it’ll be available “soon”, but the company hasn't released a trailer or even artwork, so one person’s “soon” is another person’s “probably sometime in 2026.”

In any event, sign me up. I’m a big-time cabbage head, or honorary member of the Aang Gang or whatever fans are called. Saber Interactive has proven itself worthy with other pre-existing IPs, so why not this one? It could work.