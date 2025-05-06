Second GTA 6 trailer sheds more light on the story

It's so annoying when publishers release a trailer for a game that's ages away. What's even the point of getting folks excited for something that won't come out for over a year? I'm sure no one's going to be interested in a fresh look at Grand Theft Auto 6, indisputably the most anticipated game on the planet. No one at all. [/s]

Just a few days after Rockstar Games said it was delaying the blockbuster from this fall to next May, it has surprised everyone by dropping the second trailer for GTA 6. It's our first proper peek at the game in nearly 18 months. This one is more story focused than the first trailer. It highlights the relationship between the dual protagonists, Lucia and Jason, and (of course) some of their law-flouting escapades.

"Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," a description of the story reads. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive." The game's website has more screenshots and details about the characters shown in the trailer too.

GTA 6 marks a return to an old favorite location, but you've never seen Vice City (Rockstar's version of Miami) quite like this. The visuals here are quite stunning, even if they all appear to be from cutscenes. Rockstar says the footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 too, not a PS5 Pro. The game will also debut on Xbox Series X/S when it arrives on May 26, 2026.