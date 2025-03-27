Select EA games are now available on Amazon Luna

Electronic Arts (EA) has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Luna, the tech company's cloud gaming service. Now Luna+ subscribers can access EA games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Dead Space.

The games will be available on any device with Luna, including Amazon's Fire TV and tablets, PC, Mac, smartphone and some LG and Samsung smart TVs. More of EA's titles, including some of its EA Sports games, will also come to Luna in the coming months. Luna has previously expanded its offerings through a partnership with gaming storefront, GOG.

"Our teams are focused on building experiences that entertain and engage EA's massive online communities, and we're excited to partner with Amazon to make those games available to even more people," said David Tinson, EA's chief experiences officer and EVP, in a release. "We look forward to a selection of EA games joining Amazon Luna, offering new ways for players and fans to come together across a variety of devices they already own, wherever they are."

Luna+ is available for $10 a month, which includes all the games in its library. That option has a seven-day free trial or Amazon Prime members can play a select few games each month for free with Luna.

The cloud gaming service first launched in 2022 and has previously launched in the US, UK, Germany and Canada. Today it's also expanding its availability to Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal.