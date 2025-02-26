Shadow of Mordor's innovative Nemesis system is locked behind a patent until 2036

Warner Bros Discovery recently shut down a trio of game studios, including the well-regarded Monolith Productions. This has put one of the coolest game mechanics of the 2010s in limbo. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor's excellent Nemesis system is locked behind a patent owned by Warner Bros all the way until 2036, according to reporting by Eurogamer.

The Nemesis system was featured in both 2014's Shadow of Mordor and the follow-up Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Simply put, it's a gameplay mechanic in which enemies remember previous encounters with the protagonist. These antagonists, typically orcs in the LOTR games, would use these humiliating memories to fuel their thirst for revenge as they rose through the ranks. This mechanic also worked both ways, so enemies would remember besting you in a previous encounter.

It was the best part of those two titles and Monolith had planned on bringing back the mechanic for a now-cancelled Wonder Woman game. Now the system is lying unused, locked behind a patent vault in David Zaslav's mega-yacht or whatever. Gigantic multinational corporations are awesome!

*Monolith makes the awesome Nemesis system for Shadow of Mordor, everyone loves it* *WB patents it, making it pretty much impossible for other devs to use it* *WB shuts down Monolith* RIP the Nemesis system, I guess! pic.twitter.com/z2KVkT97tV — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) February 25, 2025

Warner Bros Discovery patented the system in 2016, which you can read right here. The patent is active until 2036, so long as the company keeps up with the associated fees. It's worth noting that in the nine years since patenting the system, it's only been used in a single game. That's Shadow of War, which came out in 2017 and was already in development when Warner Bros went ahead with the patent.

It remains to be seen if Warner Bros Discovery will do anything with the Nemesis system. It had nine years of heavy game development to make use of it across its entire IP portfolio, but didn't. In that time period, plenty of Batman games and Hogwarts Legacy all came out. Those would have surely benefited from the unique mechanic. Oh well.

WB will still focus some resources on game development, but the company's efforts will be primarily spent on four franchises. These include Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, the DC universe and Game of Thrones. Three of those four seem like good fits for the Nemesis system to me.