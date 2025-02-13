Sony is actually remastering Days Gone before Bloodborne

Sony is giving Days Gone the remaster treatment. Nestled in Sony's latest State of Play event, the company announced that Days Gone Remastered is coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on April 25, 2025, with updated graphics and new content in tow.

Days Gone Remastered features "improved graphical fidelity, increased foliage draw distance, improved shadow and lighting quality" and support for the PS5's 3D audio and haptics-stuffed Dualsense controller. You'll be able to play through the zombie survival story of "former outlaw biker" Deacon St. John as it was originally conceived, and also enjoy a new permadeath mode, a "Horde Assault" mode, accessibility features and some point after the launch of the game, a speedrun mode.

Remastering another PlayStation game isn't out of the ordinary. Sony's done it to Horizon Zero Dawn and technically multiple times to The Last of Us. It's just that of all the PS4 games demanding some graphical spit-and-shine, and more importantly, a revisit from players, Days Gone doesn't rank high. The game was fine, the large zombie hordes were impressive, it's the story that left most reviewers wanting. And increased foliage draw distance doesn't fix that.

The vast majority of people would prefer a Bloodborne remaster, and now nearly 10 years from that game's original release, it doesn't seem like it's going to happen. Sony has been, on the other hand, at least somewhat invested in Days Gone. The game was brought to PC, there's this remaster and the company was reportedly working to adapt the game to film in 2022, the ultimate fate of most of its franchises. Maybe Days Gone Remastered is just the start of a Days Gone renaissance.