Sony is now the largest shareholder of FromSoftware’s parent company

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Sony has acquired a major stake in FromSoftware's parent company Kadokawa. This follows reports that Sony was in talks to purchase the company outright . It looks like that isn't happening, but Sony has boosted its total ownership of Kadokawa up to ten percent after spending around $300 million on more shares. This makes Sony the largest shareholder of the Japanese publisher.

Sony likely made this move to get its hands on some of Kadokawa's IP, which includes the entire roster of FromSoftware games and franchises created by Spike Chunsoft and Gotcha Gotcha Games. Kadokawa also publishes a boatload of anime and manga. A press release noted that the two companies will now "discuss specific initiatives for collaboration," which will include "live-action films and TV drama."

Does this mean that we'll soon get an Elden Ring or Dark Souls movie? These are some of Kadokawa's most prominent franchises, so it's certainly possible. The companies have also promised to promote the "global expansion of a wide range of entertainment, including anime and games."

As for console exclusivity, don't hold your breath. Sony already owns a 14 percent stake in FromSoftware and games like Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice are available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles and for PCs. To that end, there's some co-op DLC coming to Elden Ring sometime next year.