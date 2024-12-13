Squid Game: Unleashed will be playable at launch without a Netflix subscription

Netflix announced at The Game Awards that its Squid Game multiplayer mobile title will be playable on Android and iOS without an active Netflix subscription when it arrives on December 17. However, the free-for-anyone period will only be available for an unspecified "limited time."

Squid Game: Unleashed lets you play with friends online in a series of mini-games. The contests are either ripped directly from the series or thematically similar "classic childhood activities" (only with added death).

The party royale game takes cues from the Mario Party franchise, but its inspiration may have been much more direct... and circular. In 2021, indie developer Dani published Crab Game for Windows, macOS and Linux. The title didn't try to hide that it was inspired by the Netflix series (crab, squid... get it?), which was taking the world by storm at the time. Its Mario Party-style mini-games were initially Squid Game contests, presented in a cartoonish video-game form. However, it later expanded to include competitions distinct from the series.

Netflix

Although we haven't yet played Squid Game: Unleashed, the gameplay in its trailer bears an uncanny resemblance to Crab Game, including (roughly) its cartoon-like art style. To be fair, the two may play much more differently than Netflix's trailer suggests. But based on what we see now, Netflix appears to have taken inspiration from an indie dev who took inspiration from its series. (Cue Xzibit.) But hey, at least Netflix doesn't seem to have sued an indie dev into oblivion.

Irrespective of such gaming industry tit-for-tats, Netflix's party royale game is timed to promote Squid Game Season 2. It starts streaming on December 26. Squid Game: Unleashed launches exclusively in the Netflix app for Android or iOS on December 17. You can check out its trailer below.