Steam reviews are now a little more useful but a little less fun

In a new test, reviews with ASCII art, memes and more will effectively be demoted.

Steam reviews tend to be a medley of serious, helpful, jokey and meme-y, but Valve is looking to switch that vibe up a bit. The company has started publicly testing a new "helpfulness" system that will bring useful reviews to the top and effectively demote the fun ones, depending on what the user wants to see.

"User reviews that are identified as being unhelpful for potential customers, such as one-word reviews, reviews comprised of ASCII art, or reviews that are primarily playful memes and in-jokes, will be sorted behind other reviews on the game’s store page," the company said.

Less of this (Valve)

The new "helpfulness" button is toggled on by default and works only when you're in the "summary" and "most helpful" views. When enabled, you'll see reviews with the highest scores in terms of helpfulness up top, with jokey but relatively useless reviews pushed down below. Unticking the helpfulness box will bring back Steam's old review system.

Comments both negative and positive are evaluated using AI algorithms, user reports and Steam's moderators. In a FAQ, Steam said it will "take quite a while" to rate the 140 million+ existing reviews, and longer still for recently published ones.

"That doesn't mean players won't ever see... humorous, but unhelpful posts, but it hopefully means that they’ll see them less frequently when trying to learn about a game," Valve wrote. "The primary goal of Steam User Reviews is to help potential players make informed decisions about the games they are considering purchasing."