Subnautica 2 hits early access in 2025 with four-player co-op

The sequel to the hugely successful Subnautica is creeping ever closer into the light, and we got our first proper look at it during Xbox's partner showcase event on Thursday. The Subnautica 2 reveal trailer opens by cutting between a zonked-out diver in the depths with a low-oxygen warning flashing on their helmet and a colorful Finding Nemo-esque coral biome. In the latter space, the diver tries to swim away from a large crab-like creature that emerges, but is sucked into the inky blackness. A fellow human in a submersible shows up and greets them, only for a monstrously huge being to appear.

The presence of the second person is to highlight that Subnautica 2 will feature four-player co-op, something players of the open-water survival series have long requested. "Introducing the optional co-operative experience alongside a whole new planet felt like the best opportunity to make that switch, and we’re certain that it will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt as you explore the world together," Donya Abramo, a community manager at developer and publisher Unknown Worlds wrote on the Xbox Wire . "But for those who prefer the eerily beautiful solitude of solo play, Subnautica 2 will still provide that familiar experience, and prove equally as challenging."

Expect a lot more details about the game to be revealed in the coming months, including info on new and improved tools, vehicles and base building. Of course, there are a whole gaggle of creatures — big and small — in store too.

Subnautica 2 will hit early access next year. It'll initially be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store and, via Game Pass, Xbox game preview on PC and Xbox Series X/S.