The Fall Guys-esque Sonic Rumble comes out on May 8

It will only be available for PCs and mobile devices.

By Lawrence Bonk
Key art featuring Sonic and pals. Sega

Sega just announced that Sonic Rumble will be available on May 8. It was supposed to come out last winter, but will finally see the light of day next month. It's being described as a "multiplayer action game" and it really reminds me of Mediatonic's Fall Guys, which even offers a mode that stars the speedy hedgehog.

To that end, Sonic Rumble can accommodate 32 players at once. It's a battle royale-style title that has players race around worlds inspired by the franchise. The last one standing at the end wins. You know the drill.

This being a Sonic game, there are rings to collect. These can be used to purchase new skins and stickers. Sega specifically mentioned a Sonic skin from the recent Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, which is neat.

The company also promises "key gameplay enhancements designed to add depth and strategic layers to every round." Each player gets a customizable set of skills, with multiple slots per character. There's also a newly-announced co-op mechanic that brings players together to "strategize and overcome obstacles as a unit."

There's a spot of bad news here for console players. Sonic Rumble will only be available for iOS, Android and PC via Steam.

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