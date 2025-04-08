The Fall Guys-esque Sonic Rumble comes out on May 8

Sega just announced that Sonic Rumble will be available on May 8. It was supposed to come out last winter , but will finally see the light of day next month. It's being described as a "multiplayer action game" and it really reminds me of Mediatonic's Fall Guys, which even offers a mode that stars the speedy hedgehog .

To that end, Sonic Rumble can accommodate 32 players at once. It's a battle royale-style title that has players race around worlds inspired by the franchise. The last one standing at the end wins. You know the drill.

This being a Sonic game, there are rings to collect. These can be used to purchase new skins and stickers. Sega specifically mentioned a Sonic skin from the recent Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie , which is neat.

The company also promises "key gameplay enhancements designed to add depth and strategic layers to every round." Each player gets a customizable set of skills, with multiple slots per character. There's also a newly-announced co-op mechanic that brings players together to "strategize and overcome obstacles as a unit."

There's a spot of bad news here for console players. Sonic Rumble will only be available for iOS, Android and PC via Steam.