The Game Awards has already set a date for its 2025 show

The annual Game Awards came and went this week, bringing a ton of announcements and trailers for upcoming games, and crowning 2024's game of the year: Astro Bot. Riding the excitement, The Game Awards has already announced the date for next year's event. It'll take place on December 11, 2025 at LA's Peacock Theater.

As always, The Game Awards on Thursday treated us to an orchestra performance of music from the GOTY nominees, and it goes so hard. That includes music from Astro Bot, Balatro and Black Myth: Wukong. It's definitely worth checking it out if you missed it during the stream.