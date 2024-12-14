The Game Awards has already set a date for its 2025 show
Mark your calendars for December 11 next year.
The annual Game Awards came and went this week, bringing for upcoming games, and crowning 2024's game of the year: Astro Bot. Riding the excitement, The Game Awards has already announced the date for next year's event. It'll take place on December 11, 2025 at LA's Peacock Theater.
#TheGameAwards returns on Thursday, December 11, 2025 to @peacock_theater in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/vueA0jW3V0
— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 13, 2024
As always, The Game Awards on Thursday treated us to of music from the GOTY nominees, and it goes so hard. That includes music from Astro Bot, Balatro and Black Myth: Wukong. It's definitely worth checking it out if you missed it during the stream.
Among the trailers, we got a surprise look at from CD Projekt RED and an , a co-op action game coming out in 2025. We also saw previews for Naughty Dog's , from Hazelight, a cute-but-spooky new co-op game called from the team behind Overcooked, and over a dozen other upcoming titles.