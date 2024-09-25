The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver games have been remastered and will arrive on December 10

Back in July, comic publisher Dark Horse leaked plans for a remaster of the two Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver games at San Diego Comic-Con. Now, the games' original developer Crystal Dynamics, along with Aspyr, have revealed that the remastered versions of the games are real and that the collection will be available on December 10. Further, while they announced the remastered bundle at a PlayStation State of Play event, it won't be coming out just for the PS4 and the PS5, but also for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Epic Games.

The Soul Reaver titles are single-player action-adventure games, wherein the players control an "ex-vampire" named Raziel in the fictional land of Nosgoth. They were remastered by Aspyr, which recently released Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and which players may know as the developer behind the remastered versions of Tomb Raider I-III. The new remastered visuals feature enhanced textures, new models and visual effects, but players can switch to the original graphics if they want to play the games in the state that they were originally released in back in 1999 and 2001. They can also play with classic controls or switch to a new control scheme that suits modern controllers more.

In addition to the improved graphics and controls, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered comes with a brand new map and compass, as well as a photo mode that will let players easily take screencaps. It's now available for pre-order on PC and PlayStation with a 10 percent discount until launch day. Xbox players can now also pre-order the collection, but Switch owners will have to wait a bit more before they can purchase it.