The next Battlefield game will launch sometime before April 2026

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the next Battlefield game will be revealed this summer, ahead of a launch date some time before April 2026. The news was shared in the company's Q4 and and financial year 2025 results , published this week.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson called the latest installment in the long-running first-person shooter series a "pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment" and recommitted to a previously announced FY26 release window for the currently untitled game. That means it can't launch any later than March 2026, when EA's fiscal year ends.

A launch date before April next year would mean the new Battlefield game will get a bit of room to breathe before the recently delayed Grand Theft Auto 6, which is supposed to arrive on May 26, 2026. Like every other publisher on the planet, EA has likely factored GTA 6 into its own upcoming launch plans for a number of titles. Eurogamer reported earlier this year that Wilson had admitted a willingness to delay games in order to get out of the way of the (unnamed, but heavily implied) competition.

The most recent Battlefield game was 2021's Battlefield 2042, to which EA has steadily added new content. Back in February, EA launched Battlefield Labs , a community testing initiative that allows registered fans to playtest and give feedback on series fundamentals such as combat, destruction, vehicles and map designs.