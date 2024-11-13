The Resident Evil 2 remake will shuffle its way to Apple devices in December

Now you’ll be able to play one of the greatest zombie survival games of all time on your iPhone or iPad. Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake is headed to the Apple and Mac App Store on December 10.

The game won’t be available on every Apple device. You’ll need any iPhone 16 model, an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPad or Mac with the M1 chip or later. You’ll also be able to try a small portion of the game before purchasing the full experience. The game comes with “universal purchase” and “cross-progression” for all your eligible devices, according to a Capcom statement.

The Resident Evil 2 remake will offer advanced controls for touchscreens and the Mac version. Both Leon and Claire will also have “a new Auto Fire feature” so you can unload your clip into whatever’s shuffling towards you.