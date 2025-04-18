The rhythm-infused adventure Unbeatable has a new demo for PC and PS5

In the latest evidence that indie games are often where you find the boldest creative choices, look no further than Unbeatable. The hand‑drawn rhythm adventure title — announced in 2020 and crowdfunded the following year — oozes style and attitude. For example, look no further than its tagline: "a game where music is illegal and you do crimes." (Nice.) Developer D‑Cell Games launched a new trailer and a much more robust demo on Thursday, letting you sample a slice of the full game.

One part of the "anime‑juiced" Unbeatable follows the protagonist, Beat, and her "band on the run." (Nice to see that a Wings reference can still fly in 2025.) The game's narrative‑driven segment includes dialogue around town with various people, baseball (played "the wrong way" with sledgehammers and katanas), graffiti tagging and bare‑knuckle brawls with the cops who enforce the draconian anti‑music laws. (Dicks!) And don't forget some alone time to "think and write new songs."

D-Cell

Another part of Unbeatable's gameplay involves rhythm mini‑games that only require two buttons: up and down. Although that mode is woven into the story, old‑school rhythm game fans can enjoy a separate arcade mode that stands as a "complete game experience," including challenges and modifiers. (PaRappa the Rapper fans, rejoice.)

There's no release date yet, but the trailer below shows that D‑Cell has put those five years of development time to good use. If it looks like your jam, you can take the demo for a spin on Steam and PS5. (The final version will also be available on Xbox.)