The rights for Tequila Works's games are up for auction after insolvency filing

Tequila Works, the Spanish developer that created games like Rime and Gylt and published games like The Sexy Brutale, is auctioning off its intellectual property (via VGC). The studio filed for insolvency in 2024 after "prolonged market conditions" made it financially-difficult to stay above water.

The games and IP rights available to bid on at auction site Escrapalia include Tequila Works' first game Deadlight, Rime and its horror adventure game Gylt. The company is also auctioning off in-development projects, including "The Ancient Mariner," "Dungeon Tour" and "Brawler Crawler."

Prior to it filing for insolvency and Tequila Works' founders stepping down, the studio released Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, one of the games on the short-lived Riot Forge publishing label. Riot announced it was shutting down Riot Forge in January 2024. The label published League of Legends spin-off games in variety of different genres, including turn-based RPG Ruined King, 2D action RPGThe Mageseeker, and more.

Back in 2022, Tencent acquired a controlling stake in Tequila Works, a connection that made sense given the Chinese company also owns Riot. Contraction across the games industry, the failure of Riot Forge games to connect with a larger audience and Tequila Work's Gylt starting life as a Google Stadia-exclusive all likely contributed to the studio's current position.