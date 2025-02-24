Tron: Catalyst hits consoles and PC on June 17

Tron: Catalyst, the follow-up to Tron: Identity and the next game from Bithell Games, is set to launch on June 17, 2025. The game is technically standalone, but builds on Identity's narrative and tackles the world of Tron from a new isometric perspective.

Paired with the release date, Bithell Games and publisher Big Fan also showed off a new trailer at the ID@Xbox Showcase that offers a glimpse of how combat and narrative work in the game. You play as Exo, a program from the "Arq Grid" with an ability called "The Glitch," that lets you exploit time loops in the game, replaying levels with new knowledge to uncover secret and shortcuts. Exo will of course be challenged by the leaders of the Grid throughout, forcing you to fight through enemies on foot or a Light Cycle. As Engadget learned in an early preview of the game, you'll also be able to upgrade your combat abilities to suit your preferred style of play.

Tron: Identity is a visual novel, so Catalyst represents a bit of a departure in terms of gameplay, but that's one of the things that makes the game intriguing. Some amount of narrative choice is still there based off the trailer, it's just sandwiched between new, exciting, action-adventure bread.

Tron: Catalyst will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 17, 2025.