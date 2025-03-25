Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is now slated to launch in October 2025

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed again. Publisher Paradox Interactive announced today that it is now targeting release in October 2025 instead of the first half of this year. "Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room are committed to delivering this game, and we believe that ensuring great technical quality is more important than sticking to a specific date," the company said.

Creating the sequel has been a trial of endurance that would test even an immortal undead's patience. Paradox parted ways with the game's original developer, Hardsuit Labs, in 2021. The Chinese Room, which made notable indie games Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, joined the project as developer in 2023. Today's update from offered some encouragement that the project is now in "a late development stage," however it has decided to discontinue dev diaries that offered behind-the-scenes peeks at progress.