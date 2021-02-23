'Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2' is delayed indefinitely

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 won’t come out in 2021. In a statement publisher Paradox Interactive shared on Twitter, it said it was parting ways with developer Hardsuit Labs and delaying the game indefinitely as a result. Paradox has stopped taking pre-orders for the title on account of the fact it doesn’t have a release date to share at the moment.
In case you are unable to access the website, you can read the Bloodlines 2 Development Update right here. pic.twitter.com/kdTp5gpBJe— Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) February 23, 2021
“This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start,” the company said. “In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required.”
This is Bloodlines 2’s second major delay. Last summer, it was from 2020 to 2021. Paradox announced the delay after it came out that it had fired the game’s . The sequel to the 2004 cult classic from defunct studio Troika Games was initially supposed to come out near the start of 2020.