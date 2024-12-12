WB Montreal Games reportedly lays off 99 workers ahead of the holidays

As the gaming industry preps for its night of awards, rampant layoffs continue to put a damper on an otherwise joyful pastime. The latest casualties are reportedly a group of 99 employees for WB Games Montreal.

Radio-Canada says (via Game Developer) that many of the laid-off employees were subcontractors through Keywords Studios, a company that provides technical and creative services for gaming companies. Keywords worked on quality assurance for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Speaking of which, the layoffs coincided with Rocksteady's announcement that it would stop supporting the Suicide Squad game on January 14. (WB Games Montreal helped develop the game.) The game launched last February, giving it the dishonor of lasting less than a year before its publisher pulled the plug. Its upcoming Season 4 Episode 8 will be its last.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, one laid-off staffer told the French-language Radio-Canada that they were given eight weeks' notice before termination. WB Montreal is said to have given them a choice between joining a recall list for upcoming projects or receiving help from a job counselor. However, the source said the company doesn't expect the registry to have any opportunities until 2026. That's not much of a choice unless someone has savings to burn.

The news follows recent layoffs at Ubisoft, Xbox / Activision Blizzard and... far too many others to list. The gaming industry is projected to generate over $187 billion in 2024, a 2.1 percent annual growth.