Wholesome Direct 2025 will premiere on June 7

Wholesome Direct, an annual showcase of cute and cozy games, is returning on Saturday, June 7 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. This year's event will show off "a vibrant lineup of artistic, uplifting, and emotionally resonant games from developers of all sizes from around the world," according to Wholesome Games' announcement post.

Last year's Wholesome Direct covered over 30 games, including updates to already released titles and the reveal of entirely new games. The definition of "wholesome" is generally as broad as event organizer Wholesome Games needs it to be, but Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge from the 2024 Direct is a good example of the kind of game this showcase likes to feature. It's a cute concept (a management game about running a wildlife refuge), has a beautifully illustrated art style and features relaxed, but deep gameplay. Many of the projects that fill out the average Wholesome Direct lineup fit a similar description.

Wholesome Games hasn't yet announced which developers will be featured during the Wholesome Direct, but the odds are good that its own Wholesome Games Present publishing label will have some games in the mix. Is This Seat Taken?, a puzzle game about figuring out seating arrangements, doesn't have a release date yet and would be a natural fit for the show.

Wholesome Direct 2025 will stream on YouTube and Twitch on June 7 at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. The showcase falls right in the middle of Summer Game Fest, a group of loosely-affiliated game showcases that start airing on June 6, 2025.