The best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories for 2025

8BitDo's Ultimate wireless controller is one of our favorite third-party gamepads for the Nintendo Switch and PC, thanks to its comfortable design, rear buttons and Hall Effect sensor joysticks (which avoid drifting). The Xbox version has all of those features – except the ability to go completely wireless. Still, even with a cable, the Ultimate controller is one of the best options around for the Xbox, especially since it's often on sale for far less than wireless alternatives.

If you're more interested in playing older games, or are just looking for a different style of controller, we're also huge fans of 8BitDo's Pro 2. It's incredibly comfortable, and its directional pad is one of the best on the market. It also makes a great controller for PC gaming (though any recent Xbox controller will also work on computers over Bluetooth). — D.H.