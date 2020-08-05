Logitech's G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

If you're serious about racing games, a controller just won't cut it. That's where a racing wheel accessory comes in, which can make it feel more like you're driving a car. Now Logitech, a company that's known for making some of the best gaming wheels on the market, is giving you another reason to give up the controller. Its new G923 racing wheel ($400) for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC features TRUEFORCE, a "high definition" force feedback system that goes beyond mere rumbling. It can actually help you feel things like the surface of the road, or your tire traction, helping to further blur the line between virtual racing and reality.
Here's where I admit something shameful: Even though I've longed for a proper racing wheel over the years, I could never convince myself to buy one. They were always a bit too expensive, or too toy-like to justify the added cost. Instead, I settled for navigating the winding roads of every Forza Horizon game with a gamepad. But after testing the G923 for the past few weeks, I might finally be ready to make the jump. It's completely transformed the way I race.