Logitech's G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

Logitech didn't change much about the G923's design compared to its last models, the G920 and G29. The sturdy, leather-clad steering wheel is back, along with metal paddle shifters and all the buttons you need for your platform of choice (I tested the Xbox One model). The wheel itself feels substantial and comfortable to hold, almost like something you'd find in a high-level car trim. The G923's plastic base is its cheapest feeling component, but I'd imagine that also helps to keep it light and portable. It attaches to a table, or any flat surface, with two plastic clamps.

Logitech

The G923 also features three metal pedals, for those of you who really want to shift manually. There's no gearbox like some of Logitech's earlier wheels though, you'll have to rely entirely on those paddles. The company clearly put plenty of thought into how its pedals feel, my only issue is that the plastic base they're attached to sometimes shifted whenever I braked hard (and you'll be doing that a lot, thanks to the brake's sturdy progressive spring). It's one area where I wished Logitech added more weight, or perhaps even an all metal base.

I knew the G923 was something special as soon as I launched GRID. The wheel turned a fairly average racing game into a thrilling experience. During the introductory races (which you're forced to play before unlocking the entire game), I could feel my tires slipping across the asphalt as I drifted into a turn too hard. The G923 also helped me feel my precarious connection to the the road during a rain-slicked race, allowing me to pass other cars easily without slamming into the side of the track.