February’s Game Pass additions include Avowed and Madden NFL 25

Xbox just announced the new titles that will be available for Game Pass this month, and it's a good list. There's a big day one release, an indie gem and, of course, a newish Madden title. Let's get to it.

The big news? Avowed is a day one release for subscribers. We knew Obsidian's upcoming fantasy epic would come out on February 18, but now we know it'll be instantly available for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users. This is a first-person action RPG from the company that brought us Fallout: New Vegas, so it's a pretty big deal. It's a spinoff of Pillars of Eternity, though set in a new land.

Another Crab's Treasure is a unique soulslike that trades in the genre's typical grimdark aesthetic for a bright, cartoon-like color palette. However, it's still tough as nails. You play as a crab trying to get its shell back. The game was already available for Ultimate subscribers, but on February 5 it drops for Standard users.

Madden NFL 25, not to be confused with the Madden 25 that actually came out in 2013, is EA's latest football sim. You know the drill here: It's a Madden game. The title will be available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on February 6.

Far Cry New Dawn is available right now for all Game Pass tiers. This 2019 FPS fell under the radar a bit, but it's a solid entry in the franchise. It's also set after a nuclear apocalypse, which is always a fun time.

There are also some more games coming to Game Pass Standard that used to be locked behind an Ultimate subscription. These include Starfield and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes on February 5.