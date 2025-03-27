The Backbone One: Xbox Edition controller is a great way to work through that Game Pass library

The Backbone One is a fantastic accessory that brings a controller-like experience to mobile devices. There have been multiple iterations throughout the years, but now the company has announced a nifty-looking Xbox Edition. This could be the perfect way to finally work through that ever-burgeoning Game Pass library.

First of all, this model is transparent Xbox green, which is a nice touch. It also includes a dedicated Xbox button, just like an actual gamepad. This button has multiple uses. When playing a game or in the official Xbox app, a single press opens up the Xbox Guide. Otherwise, it'll bring up the Backbone app and show all available Xbox games. A double press starts or stops screen recording, though this is configurable to take screenshots. Holding it down while playing a game will trigger the secondary button press.

Backbone

Of course, it has a full suite of buttons that align with a typical Xbox controller. This allows gamers to "tap into their favorite games like Halo Infinite, Forza, and Indiana Jones" with the "precision, comfort, and reliability that Backbone is known to deliver."

The Backbone One: Xbox Edition is available right now for $110. However, folks can only pick it up from the company or via Best Buy. It will also only work with USB-C handsets, so older iPhones are a no-go.

PlayStation fans already have their own Backbone One controller. That one features a traditional PlayStation layout, and it's detected as an actual DualSense controller in the PS Remote Play app.