You can pre-order the all-digital Xbox Series X starting today

Today is the first day to pre-order the new 2024 Xbox consoles. The new batch includes the all-digital Xbox Series X, a Special Edition Xbox Series X with 2TB of storage and a white Xbox Series S. They begin shipping to US customers on October 15.

Announced in June, the all-digital Xbox Series X is the first iteration of that model without a disc drive. Shipping in “robot white,” the new console includes 1TB of storage and costs $450. That’s only a $50 discount over the standard model, so it’s worth thinking about whether the disc-free tradeoff pays off for you. You can sometimes find the standard model on sale for that price, and Microsoft’s refurbished store has it for $450 right now.

In addition, the all-digital Xbox is the same size as the standard version with a disc drive. So, unlike the equivalent PS5, the new disc-less model won’t save space in your entertainment center.

If you’re on the opposite end of the spectrum and are down to spend more on an Xbox, Microsoft is also launching a 2TB special edition of Series X in “galaxy black” with a groovy space design. That variant, retailing for $600, includes the standard disc drive.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S has a new white model with 1TB to store more games in a new colorway. It follows the black version with the same storage that arrived in 2023.

Microsoft says the new consoles will arrive in most regions where Xbox hardware is currently supported, except Argentina, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey and UAE. The consoles land in the US on October 15, with “select countries” pushed back a couple of weeks to October 29.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also announced a host of new accessible controllers which you can read about here.

Xbox Series S (All-Digital) $350 See at Xbox