XTRIS is a fast-paced arcade-style Playdate game you won’t be able to put down

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I love a game that screams things like "neato!" and "godlike!" while I'm feverishly pressing buttons and darting my eyes around the screen, trying to make my fingers work as fast as my brain. My skills in the Playdate game XTRIS are definitely not godlike, but there's just something about that classic arcade announcer voice that makes me think each time, "this is the one where I'll finally crack the leaderboard." (It never is).

XTRIS is a $4 game by Fletch Makes Stuff that'll have you chasing a moving X around a board made up of either four, five or six tiles. The timer's set to 60 seconds, and in that time you have to land on the X as many times as possible. Each X you collect will go tumbling dramatically off the grid and be added to your score, which is faintly displayed in the background.

If it sounds easy, it's not. The X moves fast, and as you race after your target using the D-pad to control the movement of a black square, things become increasingly intense. The music builds like an alarm that's telling you time is almost up, and flames start shooting up from the bottom of the screen. All the while, the announcer (voiced by Jordan Carroll) is shouting words of encouragement that start to feel a little ominous by the end. It's wonderfully chaotic. Despite the relatively simple presentation, XTRIS really lives up to its promise of being a "juicy arcade action directly into the palm of your hand."

For each of the three levels — Tetromino, Bridge and Squiggle — you'll be able to see how other players scored, and how you stack up against them. And once you've played a certain level a few times, you'll be shown your own score trends to see how you're improving (or plateauing). I keep telling myself, "just one more try" when I finish a round, and we all know how that goes.

There's a Zen Mode for each level as well, so you can work on your dexterity without the time crunch and with a chiller track playing. If you poke around in the menu, you can also find some unlockable characters and symbols to switch up the appearance of the game, swapping the X for something like a frog or a slice of pizza. XTRIS is available now on the Playdate Catalog.