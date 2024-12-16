The Morning After: PlayStation vs. Xbox in 2024

The current generation of consoles landed in roughly the same week in November 2020. At launch, the PS5 had seven new exclusive games to the Xbox Series' two. Sony had a better showing too, with the likes of Demon Souls (sure, a remake) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Four years on, the difference between the two consoles remains. We returned to the PlayStation 5 (in its slim iteration) and the Xbox Series X to see how the two approaches have fared. If you've been paying attention, you know the conclusion: estimates put PS5 console sales around double the latest Xboxes'.

Microsoft had two consoles, the entry-level Series S and the powerful Series X, while Sony went for largely the same power PS5, but with a disc-less iteration.

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The Xbox Series X is a solid way to play Microsoft titles, popular third-party games and everything Microsoft has available on Game Pass. But if you had to choose between buying the Series X or PlayStation 5, the latter has better exclusive games, a bigger base of gamers and a better controller. (Editor: Mat's opinion, there.)

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, God of War Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Astro Bot have all been platform exclusives, while long-running series like Final Fantasy appear first on Sony consoles.

The strongest weapon in Xbox's arsenal, Game Pass, has been neutered over time too. The Game Pass Ultimate plan also feels less, well, ultimate. The company increased the monthly price of its top plan to $20, including day-one access to new titles and a large library of games for Xbox and PC. The new $15 a month Standard plan doesn't give day-one access but does include a library of hundreds of games.

Things could change, however. Sony is now drip-feeding its games to PC, diminishing the draw of console exclusives, while Microsoft's game developer spending spree has to bear fruit eventually. Right ? Right ?!

That might be a discussion for the next wave of consoles.

— Mat Smith

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