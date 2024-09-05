How to watch the It's Glowtime Apple event and the iPhone 16 reveal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you’re in the market for a new phone, it’s probably the exact wrong moment to buy an iPhone. Unless you’re in desperate need of a replacement, wait just a few days because Apple's new iPhones will be revealed on Monday. That means you’ll be able to either opt for the company’s latest and greatest, or pickup the iPhone 15 at a reduced price really soon. The Apple event will be held September 9 at 1PM ET (10AM PT) at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino. You can livestream Apple's It's Glowtime event on YouTube (which we’ve embedded above for your convenience), as well as on Apple’s site.

As far as new products go, we’re expecting four new iPhone models to be announced: The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Don’t expect a huge leap forward from the iPhone 15, which our senior editor Billy Steele called the “most substantial update to the regular iPhone in years.” Instead, the major push will be around iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. In terms of hardware, there'll be the usual more powerful processor, screen sizes may adjust slightly and there’s supposedly a new dedicated camera button for the Pro models.

Away from iPhones, we’ll likely also get new Apple Watch models (Series 10 or Series “X,” and maybe an Ultra 3), alongside new AirPods in both entry- and Pro-level models. You can get the scoop on everything we expect at the event in our in-depth what we expect at the iPhone 16 launch article.

For anyone not planning to buy any new Apple devices this year, you'll still have access to the latest iOS 18 update, likely later in September, as long as your device is eligible (find out here). Here's everything coming with the iOS 18 update this year, including Apple Intelligence and more home screen customization options.

Engadget’s Cherlynn Low and Billy Steele will be on the ground in Cupertino to liveblog the iPhone event, so look out for real-time news and analysis on September 9.