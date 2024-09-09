Apple event live updates: iPhone 16, iOS 18, Apple Watch and more expected

The countdown timer has almost hit zero: Apple's biggest event of the year will be starting soon. We're expecting a bevy of new devices, including the iPhone 16 series, new Apple watch models and new AirPods — and maybe even a few surprises. Apple will be re-introducing its updated iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence features to the world, after first showing them off back in June. The company's "It's Glowtime" event begins at 1PM ET, but Engadget's Cherlynn Low and Billy Steele have already started reporting live from the event. Stay here for the next few hours as the live updates from Apple Park continue before, during and after Tim Cook hits the stage. Need more info? Prep for all of the news with our detailed preview, and pull up a second screen to watch the iPhone 16 event live.

Live 3 updates No Apple Watch Ultra 3 today? That's the latest from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, per his X/Twitter feed last night. I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

If you're able to watch the event live today, check out our detailed guide to help you get all of your ducks in a row before 1PM ET. Pro tip: keep this liveblog open in a separate tab for all of our expert commentary.

We're live in Cupertino! We've arrived in Cupertino and are getting ready to head to Apple Park, where we hear there might be some news today?

Catch up on all the news from Apple’s iPhone 16 event!