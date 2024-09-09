Update: The iPhone 16 live event has ended, but the coverage at Engadget has only begun. Start with the tl;dr on the event, Everything Apple just announced, then scroll backwards through this story if you want to see how the event unfolded in real-time. The earlier version of the introduction appears below.

*******

Apple's biggest unveiling of the year has started: The iPhone 16 launch event. The company has already shown off details on the new Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4 and iPhone 16, as well as updates on iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence features that it first introduced to the world \ back in June. The company's iPhone 16 launch event began at 1PM ET, and Engadget's Cherlynn Low and Billy Steele are reporting live from Cupertino. Scroll down to see their latest updates in reverse chronological order. Need even more info? Pull up a second screen to watch the iPhone 16 event live, and stay with Engadget for full wall-to-wall coverage.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, closing out the September iPhone event. (Apple)

iPhone 16 Pro prices, available in stores September 20. (Apple)

And yes we're back to Tim, who's recapping today's announcements. People are leaving the space, zipping up their bags. We're eager to leave and get hands-ons with the new devices. As am I! Stay tuned to Engadget.com, our social profiles and more to get all our hands-on coverage later today!

iPhone 16 Pro features (Apple)

We're going to have a lot of testing to do between now and next Friday.

You'll be able to pre-order all the new iPhone 16s on Monday, and they'll be in stores on September 20.

The packaging for the new iPhone 16 lineup is now 100 percent fiber based, and is slimmer, which can help reduce shipping impact. Joz is now recapping the iPhone 16 Pro, and I'd expect we'll be going back to Tim Cook soon. But first, prices? They start at $999 for the iPhone 16 Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max.

Cold brew energy levels are depleted at over 90 minutes into this event. Must replenish.

iPhone 16 Pro shooting a music video. (Apple)

I have to say, all this cheering and applause after each video really drowns out the speaker that follows and I often miss what they're saying. I really need to get my ears checked, huh. Joz is explaining some updates to Magsafe, like a new charger for faster wireless charging, as well as cases that work well with the new camera control.

Spicy MagSafe news everyone was waiting for.

"A film making powerhouse." Feels like we've heard that before.

The Weeknd's new music video shot with the iPhone 16 Pro. (Apple)

We're about an hour and a half into this stream and I'm thirsty (for water). I'm also gearing up to run to the hands-on area and get our stories up as soon as possible!

I would be curious to know how much editing happens on the footage captured in iPhone that's used in a music video. Apple would never.

Photographer Eddy Chen is also sharing his experience shooting with the iPhone 16 Pro and the new Photographic Styles.

Voice Memos app will let you layer audio. (Apple)

We're now watching a video featuring The Weeknd, who used an iPhone 16 Pro to shoot a music video in slo-mo 4K 120.

Creator segment!

You can then choose to get rid of the music in the background and be left with just your vocals, ready to lay into whatever sound project you're working on. As someone who occasionally records herself singing, I'm really stoked about this.

Really like this Voice Memo feature. Will be helpful for capturing all kids of ideas, musical or otherwise.

With Audio Mix, you can isolate the voice of people on camera with an "in-frame mix" option. The "studio mix" option lets you mimic the effect inside a studio, as if you were inside a sound booth. "Cinematic mix" brings in environmental noise in the surroundings and keeps voices in the front. The demo was certainly impressive. A new feature is coming to Voice Memo, where you can record your voice on top of a separate track (like an instrumental backing file).

Spatial Audio capture on iPhone 16 Pro videos. (Apple)

Microphone performance upgrades and spatial audio recording will be welcome additions

We're back with Joz, who's talking about "a big leap forward with audio performance." iPhone 16 Pro combines hardware, software and intelligence to improve things. There are four "studio-quality" mics on the device that Joz says is great for vocal and acoustic recordings. The iPhone 16 Pro will also support Spatial Audio recording. This will enable "creative sound editing with our new audio mix feature." Joz says this is an industry first.

Cinematic slow motion on iPhone 16 Pro. (Apple)

They quip at each other about how cinematic it is when you walk in slow motion, and the words "Cinematic slow motion" and "Shot on iPhone 16 Pro" appear on the screen. The new devices can shoot 4K in 120p, enabling much higher quality slow-motion footage. The A18 Pro's new image signal processor allows for frame by frame edits in Dolby Vision, too.

We're being treated to a sample video of two people walking in front of explosions in slow-mo. I don't know who they are, sorry.

Here's my video segment!

Some updates are also coming to video capture, and Paulom Shah is here to explain.

There are monochrome looks, natural ones or stylized options. There's an updated control interface to let you edit these styles yourself, and you can also edit the Photographic Styles after capture, instead of only before.

All of these updates are summarizing why the Pro camera is better than what's on the regular iPhone, even with all the upgrades we heard about there earlier. More control, more tools, more quality.

Camera control will be updated later this year with a two-state focus feature to lock autofocus. Sounds like some features weren't ready for launch, and sadly it's one of the more interesting ones. The camera app's Photographic Styles area also here, but have imaging upgrades to enable more creative styles.

Maybe now we'll get that cinematic iPhone video content since we've moved on to the Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro brings more resolution and control than ever, Huff said. It also has a 48-megapixel Fusion Camera, with greater cache for sharp images of moving subjects. The iPhone 16 Pro has a new 48MP ultra wide camera with a quad pixel sensor, as well as a 12MP 5x telephoto camera like before. Now, though, the tetra prism design is available on the Pro and the Pro Max. You'll also get the new Camera Control on the Pro series.

iPhone 16 Pro fusion camera. (Apple)

A18 Pro chip. (Apple)

That's a lot of power under the hood.

A18 Pro has Advanced media functions, supporting the ProMotion display on the Pro, among other things. There's also a new video encoder and data processing. It also powers "never before seen camera features," and Della Huff arrives to tell us more about these new camera features.

Combined with increased memory bandwidth, Apple Intelligence features run faster on the A18 Pro than on the A17 Pro, Triple A games will perform even better thanks to new enhancements on the GPU, with 2x faster hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on the A18 Pro. The new CPU is up to 15 percent faster than the A17 Pro, too. It'll use 20 percent less power than the A17 Pro and has larger caches than the A18.

New A18 Pro chip. (Apple)

The iPhone 16 Pro will run the A18 Pro chip, which is faster than the A18. It uses the same second-gen 3nm design, and has a 16-core Neural Engine that's faster and more efficient than the A17 Pro.

Very much looking forward to having meeting transcripts faster than having to upload audio to a separate service.

More Apple Intelligence features are being described now, like Siri being able to find information on your phone and summaries being generated from recordings of your meetings. Photographers can ask Siri to pull up specific shots from their libraries and apply edits in an app. "

Four new finishes in the iPhone 16 Pro. (Apple)

You want a larger battery? You got a larger batt

Joz details the internal design of the iPhone 16 Pro, saying it's crucial for running Apple Intelligence and advanced gaming. There's advanced power management here and power efficiency in Apple Silicon, adding up to bring the "Best iPhone battery life ever." Shocker.

Largest iPhone screen display. (Apple)

Another new color alert. This time Desert Titanium. Show more updates

