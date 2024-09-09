Apple Watch Series 10 hands-on: Bigger, lighter and thinner than ever

If you were hoping for three new Apple Watches today, you might be disappointed. However, Apple did reveal the largest Apple Watch display ever on the Series 10 wearable. The device is also thinner, delivering the bigger and slimmer update the company loves to give new devices. It's lighter too, so all three of the design changes should make the wearable more comfy to... wear. And of course, the new display will be a key selling point for this updated model.

That display is the standout update to me. The 40 percent brighter panel at various angles will make it so much easier to see Watch info at a glance. I tried on the Series 10 in the demo area here at Apple Park in both the 46mm and 42mm sizes. The larger of the two isn't that much of burden for me as I'm rocking a 45mm Series 7 on the daily. Still, the OLED display is a massive upgrade over what I'm used to, and it will offer better performance over recent Apple Watches too. I also got a look at that screen update feature, which also you to see time and other info even when the display is in ambient mode.

