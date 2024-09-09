Advertisement
Apple event liveblog: iPhone 16, iOS 18, Apple Watch and more announcements at the 'It's Glowtime' event

Live updates from Apple Park.

billy steele · cherlynn low
Updated
The annual iPhone reveal is arguably the biggest Apple event the company hosts all year. That's mostly due to the number of new devices we expect to see, and the fact that one of those is the tiny computer many of us carry everywhere. The company's "It's Glowtime" event begins at 1PM ET, but we'll have live updates from Apple Park way before Tim Cook hits the stage, starting at 11AM ET. In the meantime, keep it locked here and prep for all of the news with our detailed preview.

  • Mat Smith

    It's Glowtime!

    Apple's big iPhone event will kick off later today at 1PM ET. (Yes, relax, there are more than a few hours to go until it all starts.)

    Engadget's Cherlynn Low and Billy Steele are headed to Cupertino to report live from Apple's HQ, so expect to hear all the biggest reveals and features as they happen. They'll also be on deck to test out all the new hardware — and there could be a lot to see.

    Most of the leaks and rumors suggest iterative improvements, but we could see new buttons on both the base and Pro models, as well as the usual processor improvements, presumably primed for Apple Intelligence when it finally debuts in the next 12 months. We're sure there will be camera improvements, too.

    iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence
    iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence (Apple)

    iPhones aside, we could also see a refresh of the standard AirPod earbuds and maybe, just maybe, M4 Macs, HomePods, iPad mini, or even the baseline iPhone SE. We won't have to guess for much longer. Join us at 1PM ET here as we liveblog everything worth kn

