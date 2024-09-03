How to watch the new iPhone 16 unveiling at the September Apple event

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We're expecting Apple to debut the newest lineup of iPhones, along with a new line of Apple Watches and AirPods.

Planning to upgrade your iPhone this week? Hold off because Apple's iPhone 16 event is just days away, which means you can buy the newest iPhone or score last year's model at a cheaper price. The Apple event takes place on Monday, Sept. 9 at 1PM EST (10AM PST) at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino. You can stream Apple's It's Glowtime event live on Youtube (which we’ve embedded here for your convenience), as well as on Apple’s site.

As far as new products go, expect the usual September upgrades – a new iPhone 16 lineup alongside new Apple Watch models (Series 10 or Series “X,” and maybe an Ultra 3). New AirPods in both entry- and Pro-level models could also be showcased at the Apple event.

As for the iPhone 16 models, not much is expected to change from last year's model, which Engadget's Billy Steele called the “most substantial update to the regular iPhone in years.” Look for the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, with a slight increase in size and a new camera button on the latter two compared to the 2023 models, per most of the rumors.

For anyone not planning to buy any new Apple devices this year, you'll still have access to the latest iOS 18 update, likely later in September, as long as your device is eligible. Here's everything coming with the iOS 18 update this year, including Apple Intelligence and more home screen customization options.

Engadget will also be liveblogging the September 9 iPhone event from the ground in Cupertino with real-time news and analysis.