How to watch today's iPhone 16 launch event, live soon with a new Apple Watch and AirPods

The iPhone 16 launch event is starting imminently, where Apple will finally be introducing its newest lineup of smartphones. The Apple event is today, September 9 at 1PM ET (10AM PT) at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino. You can livestream Apple's It's Glowtime event on YouTube (which we’ve embedded above for your convenience), as well as on Apple’s site. You can also follow our Apple 16 launch event live blog for real-time updates Engadget’s Cherlynn Low and Billy Steele, who are on-site in Cupertino.

As far as new products go, we’re expecting four new iPhone models to be announced: The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Don’t expect a huge leap forward from the iPhone 15, which our senior editor Billy Steele called the “most substantial update to the regular iPhone in years.” Instead, the major push will be around iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. In terms of hardware, there'll be the usual more powerful processor, screen sizes may adjust slightly and there’s supposedly a new dedicated camera button for the Pro models.

Away from iPhones, we’ll likely also get new Apple Watch models (Series 10 or Series “X,” and maybe an Ultra 3 or an Ultra 2 in black), alongside new AirPods in both entry- and Pro-level models. You can get the scoop on everything we expect at the event in our in-depth what we expect at the iPhone 16 launch article.

For anyone not planning to buy any new Apple devices this year, you'll still have access to the latest iOS 18 update, likely later in September, as long as your device is eligible (find out here). Here's everything coming with the iOS 18 update this year, including Apple Intelligence and more home screen customization options.