The Morning After: A closer look at Facebook’s leadership

For all of the money and clout Meta has, it can't stop the triennial emergence of a whistleblower revealing how awful its leadership is. Careless People, the tell-all memoir from former staffer Sarah Wynn-Williams is the latest, dishing plenty of dirt on the house of Zuckerberg. The book has shot to the top of The New York Times' bestseller list despite Meta's attempts to suppress it.

Engadget's Karissa Bell summarized some of the more eye-watering details from the book, and even in highlight form, it's wild . Like the fact Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire world king of the internet, wanted the company to arrange for him to be mobbed when he landed in Asia. Or that Sheryl Sandberg didn't quite grasp how difficult it is to transport live organs between countries.

There's plenty of scorn for Joel Kaplan, the former George W. Bush staffer and friend of Brett Kavanaugh, who has long been seen as the figure behind Facebook's rightward pull. Kaplan is accused of blocking attempts to address the company's role in the Myanmar genocide. The book suggests Kaplan didn't know Taiwan was an island, and that he reportedly harassed Wynn-Williams.

What's surprising, really, is how unsurprising many of the revelations are, from Zuckerberg's venality to the company's general indifference to the harms it creates. It's not likely many of the claims here will make many people reconsider their relationship with the company and its products, either.

— Dan Cooper

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