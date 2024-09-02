The Morning After: A Tamagotchi made with real egg

It’s Labor Day, so tech news typically slows down. We’ve still got some intriguing headlines to share, though, like, er, a new Tamagotchi. Bandai’s newest digital pet is made with recycled eggshells. The Original Tamagotchi Celebration digital pet is even colored like a tan/brown egg, with green and white designs with pink accents and buttons.

In ways, it’s a bit of a throwback compared to the recently released Tamagotchis. In May, the company re-released Tamagotchi Connection, the model with a faux antenna, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Last year’s Tamagotchi Uni had WiFi connectivity and gave users access to the Tamaverse.

This one is a little more basic, and it’s available at Amazon, currently on pre-order for $30.

Mission Control is trying to help figure out the source of a pulsing noise.

Starliner is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station and return to Earth, uncrewed, in just a matter of days, but it’s keeping the team busy before it departs. On Saturday, astronaut Butch Wilmore alerted NASA’s Mission Control to an unexplained “strange noise” coming from a speaker in the spacecraft. You can hear the mystery sound right here , around the 45-second mark.

The Pixel 9 phones are surprisingly great.

Given the speed of tech news and announcements, sometimes our more involved reviews might pass under the radar. Our bi-weekly (ish) recap should make sure nothing gets missed. This second edition includes our reviews of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the latest CoPilot+ laptop from Dell.

Wasn’t it just Prime Day?

Engadget

The final summer holiday weekend is here, and there are Labor Day sales. Historically, Labor Day isn’t a big deal for tech bargains, but there are usually a few worth your time. Some good deals cut a chunk of change off several MacBook models.

